As of September 20, the debts of market participants to the Ukrenergo National Energy Company for transmission, dispatch management, and services on the balancing market amount to UAH 48.8 billion.

This follows from a statement by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCSREPU), which carries out state regulation in the spheres of energy and utility services, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The message states that today, there is a situation where significant debts have accumulated on the electricity market.

The debt of Ukrenergo to the Guaranteed Buyer state-run enterprise as of October 24 amounted to UAH 31.2 billion.

"The NCSREPU is convinced that the solution to the issue of debt accumulation on the market is not to establish a new tariff for electricity transmission services, which Ukrenergo insists on, but to establish effective economic activity, in particular, the claim and lawsuit work of the relevant units of Ukrenergo with its debtors for the payment of the indicated funds, which should become a source of repayment of the debt to Guaranteed Buyer," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NCSREPU will check Ukrenergo through the electricity accounting of renewable energy facilities operating in the occupation.