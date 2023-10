In attempts to capture Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region, the russian occupiers lost more than 109 pieces of equipment. Losses were counted for less than two weeks — from October 10 to 20.

This follows from a statement by the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The retired officer indicated that the bulk of losses among the russian military are military equipment, such as armored fighting vehicles, including BMP-1, BMP-2, and MT-LB, as well as T-72, T-64, and T-80 tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other vehicles. He also noted that the losses of russian equipment in the area of Avdiyivka exceeded the previous losses during the failed attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets in May 2022 and may exceed the total losses in the Vuhledar area from November 2022 to April 2023. It is important to note that the numbers may increase, as about a dozen cars were not included in the list of losses due to insufficient images.

According to two independent sources, the total losses of russian forces in the vicinity of Avdiyivka amounted to approximately 200 military vehicles.

On October 24, a military blogger from russia reported that Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack and pushed back russian troops from Berdychi, located northwest of Avdiyivka.

On October 25, russian troops began the following operations in the area of Avdiyivka. Geolocation footage released on October 24 indicated that russian troops had advanced northwest of Krasnohorivka, which is 5 km northwest of Avdiyivka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that russian troops unsuccessfully attacked in the vicinity of Stepove (located 3 km northwest of Avdiyivka), Avdiyivka, and Tonenke (5 km west of Avdiyivka), Pivnichne (6 km west of Avdiyivka), and Nevelske (13 km southwest of Avdiyivka).

A well-known russian military blogger reported on October 25 that russian troops achieved a "serious tactical success" on the approaches to Avdiyivka and approached the railway line north of Avdiyivka.

Another russian blogger reported that russian troops continue to advance from Krasnohorivka to Novokalynove, located seven km north of Avdiyivka.

Russian forces say they control Avdiyivka, as does a Ukrainian military observer. However, the head of the Avdiyivka city military administration, Vitalii Barabash, rejects these claims and points to the disputed "gray corridor."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the troops of the aggressor country, the russian federation, are attacking in the east and south, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hold the defense and continue the assault south of Bakhmut and the offensive in the direction of Melitopol. During the past day, 78 combat clashes took place at the front.