Russian occupation forces are destroying Avdiivka, Donetsk Region. With such heavy shelling, the city will remain at the level of the foundation in 2-3 weeks. The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash announced this in a comment to Ukrainian Radio on Wednesday, October 25.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Avdiivka there is not a single surviving building left, the occupiers are destroying the city, Barabash said. According to him, since the outbreak of October 10, the invaders completely destroyed dozens of high-rise buildings with shelling. Some buildings were hit by russian missiles, and guided aerial bombs (KABs) were dropped at some.

"That is, the city is really being destroyed "not in days, but in hours." And it really is. Yesterday (October 24), entering the city, there was one picture, and this morning, leaving the city - a completely different one. And looking at this destruction, you understand that at this rate of shelling Avdiivka in 2-3 weeks will turn into Mariinka (another city destroyed by the russian invaders in the Donetsk Region - ed.). That is, everything will remain at the level of the foundation, that is for sure," Barabash emphasized.

Despite such destruction and constant shelling, 1,599 residents remain in the city, said the head of the City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, the head of the City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, said that the russian occupiers staged the largest offensive since 2014 on Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

On October 24, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces, said that the activity of russian troops near Avdiivka had almost halved.

At the same time, the russian occupiers continue to try to surround Avdiivka.