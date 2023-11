China's electronic information manufacturing industry has maintained steady expansion since the start of the year, bolstering the recovery of the country's industrial economy, an official said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"From January to September, China's mobile phone production reached 1.09 billion units, an increase of 0.8 percent year on year. In September alone, China's mobile phone output jumped 11.8 percent from a year ago", – said Tao Qing, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The output of solar cells was 384 gigawatts during the first three quarters, soaring 63.2 percent year on year.

"Fixed-asset investment in the electronic information manufacturing sector jumped 10.2 percent year on year during the period, 7.1 percentage points higher than the national fixed-asset investment growth rate", – Tao said.

"Despite the lackluster global economy, exports of electronic products maintained growth. The export value of TV sets jumped 15.1 percent year on year from January to September, while those of lithium batteries and solar cells skyrocketed 48 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, year on year", – Tao said.