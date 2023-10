Active hostilities continue on the Avdiivka axis. There is no stable situation. The speaker of the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces Oleksandr Shtupun stated this in a comment to Channel 24 on Wednesday.

"The enemy tries to go forward and then we knock it back. Therefore, we do not need to talk about any stable situation. That is, active battles continue there," Shtupun said.

According to him, now the russians are more using infantry, small assault groups and in some areas of the front - large assault groups of 30-40 people. In the end, they are attacking in smaller numbers, because in the last six days they have lost 2,500 killed and wounded.

Over the past day, on the Tavria axis, the enemy launched two missile and 10 air strikes. In addition, the enemy conducted 49 combat clashes and opened fire 932 times.

In turn, the Ukrainian artillery completed 1,228 fire missions. The total losses of the enemy amounted to 409 people. In addition, three occupiers surrendered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, the head of the City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, said that the russian occupiers staged the largest offensive since 2014 on Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

On October 24, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces, said that the activity of russian troops near Avdiivka had almost halved.

At the same time, the russian occupiers continue to try to surround Avdiivka.