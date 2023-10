Poland to conduct military exercises near border with russia and Belarus

The Polish Armed Forces will conduct military exercises called ZUBR-23 near the border with Belarus and the aggressor country of the russian federation

The Main Command of the Armed Forces of Poland announced this, European Pravda reports.

The purpose of the exercises is to strengthen the cooperation of the troops with local administrations, as well as to check the combat capability of the units.

The exercises will take place in the Podlaskie, Masovian, Lublin and Warmian-Masurian Voivodeships.

On the territory of these provinces, military personnel and equipment will move during the exercises, and in some places they will equip firing points.

In cooperation with local services, they will check the warning systems. The Polish army will be supported by the police and fire service.

Some 2,800 troops are taking part in the European Union's first-ever military exercise to boost the bloc's ability to respond more quickly to crises beyond its borders.

In addition, the Chernihiv and Cherkasy ships take part in international exercises near the UK.