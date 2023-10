The russian occupiers last day, October 24, fired on 12 settlements of the Donetsk Region, one person was injured.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, russian troops launched 12 strikes on the Donetsk Region.

The cities of Avdiivka, Hirnyk, Siversk, the villages of Berdychi, Volodymyrivka, Druzhba, Zaporizhzhia, Kurdiumivka, Markove, Novoselivka Persha, Soloviove and Staromaiorske came under fire.

"Russia attacked the civilian population from aviation, S-300 air defense systems, Grad MLRS, artillery. 25 civilian objects were damaged: 16 residential buildings, 4 outbuildings, 2 preschool educational institutions, a store, a car, power lines," the report said.

So, as a result of enemy artillery attacks in the village of Soloviove, a civilian was wounded.

The enemy also does not stop hitting Avdiivka with aviation and artillery.

Last day, three apartment buildings were destroyed in the city.

In Hirnyk, 6 multi-apartment houses and 1 private house, social infrastructure were damaged.

Occupiers covered Markove with artillery, damaged three private houses and a store.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 23, russians fired on 8 settlements of the Donetsk Region, two people were injured.

Two men were killed as a result of a russian strike on the village of Podoly, Kupiansk District, Kharkiv Region. Other settlements were also under fire from the occupiers.

Also on the morning of October 25, the russian occupiers dropped an aviation bomb on the city of Beryslav in the Kherson Region, as a result of which a local resident was killed there.