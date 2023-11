China will launch an extension module at an appropriate time and upgrade the basic configuration of the space station from the current T shape to a cross shape, announced a senior official from the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The extension module will install space science experiment cabinets and large extra-vehicular experiment equipment in multiple fields with expanded application scale to meet the new needs of space science research and application", – said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA.

The space station will also upgrade the facilities and equipment related to astronauts' in-orbit protection, exercise, diet and hygiene to improve the support level of their work, life and health.

"The CMSA also plans to launch a space-survey telescope to stay in the same orbit as the space station for wide-field space observation", – he added.