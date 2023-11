China able, ready to invite foreign astronauts to its space station

China is able and ready to invite foreign astronauts to participate in China's space station flight missions, announced a senior official from the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"We extend an invitation to the world and welcome all countries and regions committed to the peaceful use of outer space to cooperate with us and participate in the Chinese space station missions", – said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA.

Lin also vowed to include foreign astronauts in the country's moon-landing mission once the necessary conditions are met.

China plans to realize a manned lunar landing by 2030.

"We are solidly advancing our research and development work to ensure the goal is achieved as scheduled", – said Lin.

Lin reaffirmed that China's manned space engineering is used exclusively for peaceful purposes and the country has neither pursued nor will pursue hegemony in space.

"We are willing to continue carrying out international cooperation and exchanges on the basis of peaceful use, equality, mutual benefit and common development", ­– said Lin.

"The collaborations include astronaut joint flights, development and experiment for space application payloads, space environment governance and aerospace science education for young people", – Lin added.