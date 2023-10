Mongolia home to 20 pct of snow leopards worldwide: WWF. Photo by Xinhua.

Mongolia home to 20 pct of snow leopards worldwide: WWF. Photo by Xinhua.

More than 20 percent of all snow leopards worldwide are in Mongolia, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Mongolia said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

About 953 adult snow leopards, ranging from 806 to 1,127, roam in Mongolia, inhabiting an area of approximately 328,900 square km in Altai, Sayan and Khangai Mountain ranges, said the WWF-Mongolia.

Mongolia is home to the world's second-largest snow leopard population after China, the organization said in a statement.