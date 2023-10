Ceremony held in east China to worship legendary ancestor

Ceremony held in east China to worship legendary ancestor. Photo by Xinhua.

Ceremony held in east China to worship legendary ancestor. Photo by Xinhua.

Over 500 people attended a ceremony in Jinyun County, east China's Zhejiang Province, to worship the country's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The ceremonial rituals in Jinyun included beating drums, presenting flower baskets, offering incense, music, and dance worship.

Worshipping Huangdi is a tradition in China. The ceremony of ancestor worship record in Jinyun dates back to the Eastern Jin Dynasty (317-420).

In 2011, the ceremony to worship the Yellow Emperor in Jinyun was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Huangdi is regarded as the common ancestor of all Chinese.