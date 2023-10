Russia has relocated some of the warships from Crimea to the occupied part of Georgia.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They (russians) relocated part of their operational composition, referring to the system of enforcement of the Black Sea Fleet, to the territory of the russian federation. That is, they feel threatened," Skibitskyi said.

He confirmed that the occupiers moved some of the ships to Novorossiysk, but a small port there is not able to accommodate all the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, so the Kremlin decided to use the occupied territory of Georgia for this.

"Active work continues in the city of Ochamchire, this is Abkhazia ― the russians there have dredged, somewhere they have reconstructed the port infrastructure in order to ensure the basing of warships there. But this, again, will be a small (place)," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

He confirmed the panic among the occupiers, especially when there is defeat of targets and loss of personnel of the russian Navy.

"They have an understanding that the war came to the territory of Crimea," the representative of the Defense Intelligence added.

Skibitskyi stressed that missile carrier ships remain the priority targets for Ukraine in the Crimea.

"In order to neutralize the activity of the russian federation, it is necessary to first destroy the warships. These are the ships that carry Kalibr cruise missiles ― this is with them that they strike throughout our territory," explained Skibitskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia put two ships on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian military continues to strike at the russian fleet. The occupiers take their vessels deep into russia.

In early October, OSINT analysts reported, citing satellite imagery data, that the russians had transferred more than 10 warships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.