The company DTEK Energo has imported from Poland almost 40,000 tons of the planned 210,000 tons of coal for the heating season.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Our miners mine coal 24/7 for the stable operation of thermal power plants during the heating season. Ukrainian coal is priority #1 for us, and the investment of UAH 7.4 billion, which we are investing in our coal enterprises at the end of this year, is proof of that," noted the director general of the company, Ildar Salieiev.

According to him, the additional import of coal from abroad will increase the reliability of the heat generation and power system in winter.

According to Salieiev, since the end of September, 625 additional railcars with fuel have been delivered to the thermal power station DTEK Energo.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, DTEK Energo plans to import about 210,000 tons of coal from Poland for more reliable heat generation during the autumn-winter period.

The company DTEK Energo is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.