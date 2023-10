Russia fires at one of thermal power plants of DTEK Energo

On the evening of October 22, russian occupiers fired at one of the thermal power plants of the DTEK Energo company.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Yesterday evening, October 22, as a result of shelling, one of the thermal power plants of DTEK Energo was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. As a result of the attack, the company's equipment was seriously damaged. After the shelling stopped, the energy company began to eliminate its consequences," the message reads.

According to the report, the last time the enemy fired at one of the company's thermal power plants was on August 24.

"Since the autumn of last year, DTEK Energo energy enterprises have been attacked 35 times. As a result, three energy workers were killed, and 28 were injured. There were also killed and injured workers of contracting organizations and rescuers," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 17, DTEK Energo added an 80 MW thermal power unit to the power system after planned repairs.

The company DTEK Energo is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.