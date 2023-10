Iran is directing Hezbollah forces on the border with Lebanon to involve Israeli military forces but refrain from major escalation.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Two people connected to the militants told Reuters that their military activity in northern Israel was aimed at "mastering Israeli forces without starting a new significant front." Analysts see this as consistent with the IDF representative's statement regarding Iran's tasking of Hezbollah to increase activity against Israel and pressure the IDF in the context of preparations for ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

"These reports indicate that Iran and Hezbollah are closely coordinating a balanced escalation in order to divert Israel's attention from the Gaza Strip," added the ISW think tank.

On October 7, militants from Hamas, located in the Gaza Strip, attacked the southern and central parts of Israel. Thousands of rockets and projectiles were launched against the territory of Israel.

At the same time, clashes between Israel and Lebanon began on the border. IDF forces attacked Hezbollah.

The United States demanded that Israel limit civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip during the ground operation to destroy Hamas, as a result of which plans for its implementation have changed significantly, senior Israeli officials told Bloomberg.