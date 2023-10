Engines from AliExpress. Ihnat tells about russian UAVs of unknown type, which enemy launch over Ukraine at ni

Russian UAVs of an unknown type, which attacked Ukraine at night, the enemy is assembling of engines from AliExpress. At the same time, these targets are also dangerous, because the drones are of attack type and carry several kilograms of explosives.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said this on the air of the telethon.

"About UAVs of an unknown type. There are already fragments of them, there are remnants, you can see what the enemy is making them from. In fact, the engines were bought there from AliExpress and this way the enemy will use them.

This is not the first time when this plane is molded from simple materials, as they say, "from sticks..." and launched in the direction of our country.

But despite everything, this is a dangerous target. It's an attack-type UAV, it carries several kilograms of explosives, so it's dangerous," Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces shot down six enemy drones on October 22 - three Shaheds and three Lancets. A russian Kh-59 missile was also shot down. In addition, the occupiers launched two UAVs of an unknown type from the northern direction - they are not listed among the downed by the air defense systems.