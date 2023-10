At the checkpoint at the entrance to Kyiv, a car hit a serviceman. The victim died from injuries, criminal proceedings have been initiated. This is reported by the Kyiv Police.

The event happened tonight around 00:30 a.m.

"As it previously became known, the driver, driving a Honda car, was moving along the M-01 highway in the direction of Brovarskyi Avenue in the second traffic lane out of the three available, in foggy conditions, he saw a truck ahead and braked sharply. Subsequently, he was unable to control and drove into the far right traffic lane, where he ran into a military serviceman, born in 1976, who was serving at the checkpoint. The victim died at the scene of the injuries he received," the report said.

Investigators detained the driver of the Honda car in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The Draeger device showed that the driver, born in 1978, was not intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Kyiv police investigators have started criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the rules of road traffic safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

We will remind, earlier in Kyiv, the military opened fire on a car during exercises at a checkpoint, no one was injured.