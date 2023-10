Almost 1,000 occupiers and 18 tanks. General Staff names russia’s losses for the day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 980 russian invaders last day, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 293,830 soldiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to October 22, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 293,830 (+980) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 5,081 (+18) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9,631 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 7,032 (+15) units,

MLRS - 825 (+3) units,

air defense systems - 549 (+1) units,

aircraft - 320 units,

helicopters - 324 units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 5,339 (+9),

cruise missiles - 1,535 units,

ships/boats - 20 units,

submarines - 1 unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9,404 (+13) units,

special equipment - 990 (+1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 68 combat clashes took place at the front on Saturday, in particular, the defenders repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka axes.