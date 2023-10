It is planned to increase production of EW in Ukraine - government decided

From now on, the means of radio-electronic warfare will get into the troops more quickly, since their admission to operation will take place on the basis of the act of joint departmental tests or on the basis of the results of studying the declared tactical and technical characteristics. Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov informed about this on his official page in Telegram.

"Also, the state customer will be able to purchase UAVs and EW devices, if they have conducted joint departmental tests with the manufacturers. Before this, the process of admission to operation is unreasonably long - studying the technical documentation, conducting tests, determining and receiving the need from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the General Staff is responsible for "the obligation to approve the technical requirements for EW means and their current need for each type of EW," declared the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in turn.

At the same time, Fedorov is sure that this is an important decision that will help manufacturers to develop more actively, reinvest profits and not waste a lot of time on bureaucracy.

"In March, the government adopted a resolution on UAVs. The decision helped the Ukrainian drone market scale tenfold, and today our military receives many domestically produced UAVs. Now we are transferring this experience to EW," Fedorov noted.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained that the changes in the resolution will enable:

- to purchase EW equipment from the state according to a simplified procedure;

- increase the profit of manufacturers by 25%;

- allow for operation without repeated tests and meetings of the commission of the Ministry of Defense;

- to reduce to 10 days the admission to operation of UAVs and EW samples;

- to procure by the Ministry of Defense and the State Special Communications Service of the EW at the request of the Defense Forces;

- to acquire UAVs and EW before the completion of the procedure for admission to operation due to the act of joint - departmental tests with a positive conclusion or the availability of a NATO nomenclature number;

- not to approve the Technical Conditions for samples of unmanned systems and EW means at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.