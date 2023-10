Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov has been appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Air and Space Forces of the terrorist country of russia. From October 2017 to August 2023, this position was held by General Sergey Surovikin. The pro-Kremlin agency TASS reports the appointment of a new head of the Air and Space Forces with reference to sources.

Afzalov was the acting commander-in-chief of the Air and Space Forces after Surovikin lost his post shortly after the mutiny of the Wagner PMC, then there were rumors of his arrest, which were never confirmed.

According to TASS, Afzalov is a graduate of the Pushkin Higher Military School of Air Defense Radio Electronics, the Air Defense Military University, and the Military Academy of the General Staff. Since 2017, he commanded the army of Air and Space Forces and Air Defense Forces of the Eastern Military District. In 2022, putin awarded Afzalov the rank of colonel general.