Germany will provide another EUR 200 million for reconstruction of Ukraine - State Secretary of German Economy

The State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Economy of Germany, Jochen Flasbarth, announced during his visit to Ukraine that Germany would allocate an additional EUR 200 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The official portal of the DPA agency informs about this.

According to Flasbarth, who is responsible for coordinating efforts to rebuild Ukraine in the German federal government, the funds will be directed to education, health care and drinking water supply, as well as to the reconstruction of cities.

While in Kyiv, Flasbarth also emphasized the importance of supporting key sectors of Ukraine's economy, such as agriculture, "because people need prospects and jobs."

Taking into account this amount, the German Reconstruction Ministry will allocate a total of about one billion euros to support the civilian population of Ukraine from the beginning of full-scale russian aggression in February 2022.