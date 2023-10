The Prosecutor General's Office reports on documented crimes committed during the period of large-scale aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine.

As of October 21, registered:

- 110,971 war crimes,

- 16,286 crimes against the national security of Ukraine.

In addition, according to official data of juvenile prosecutors, 1,644 children were injured as a result of russian aggression, of which:

- 508 - killed,

- 1,136 - received injuries of various degrees of severity.

The department emphasizes that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.