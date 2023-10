Russia has deployed war dolphins near a naval base in northwestern Crimea, the British Royal Navy has revealed. The trained animals are planned to be used for protection from Ukrainian special forces units divers, the Naval News portal writes.

Squads with dolphins appeared at the military base in Novoozerne in September. The facility is located 90 km northwest of Sevastopol, much closer to the front line. The transfer of mammals coincided with the increased activity of Ukrainian special forces in the northern part of the Black Sea. At the time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced a successful operation on returning oil and gas drilling platforms known as "Boiko Rigs" and conducted several raids on military facilities along the coast of Crimea. The squads are located to the west of the main moorings of Novoozerne, next to the pier of the oyster farm.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia began using war dolphins after the invasion of Ukraine. In particular, they were used to protect the main naval base of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. In June of this year, the number of animals was doubled to six or seven.

American military expert H. I. Sutton connected such measures with the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive. The Armed Forces of Ukraine called the destruction of the Sevastopol base among the key goals.

Trained dolphins are considered effective against military divers: no human, no matter how trained, can swim at the same speed. And the built-in sonar gives them an even greater advantage. Mammals are able to detect a diver and either mark him for the military, or even deal a fatal blow to a person.