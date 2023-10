The activity of russian troops near Avdiyivka has somewhat decreased, although the enemy continues to "go forward", assured the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy is somewhat... you can tell by the losses, its activity has decreased somewhat, but it continues to move forward," the officer noted.

According to Shtupun, russia launched 1 missile and 24 air strikes in the Tavria axis, most of them with guided aerial bombs in the Avdiyivka axis.

Meanwhile, as Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Institute for the Study of War emphasizes that on October 20, russian troops resumed their offensive in the Avdiyivka area and slightly advanced.