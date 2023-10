As of October 21, the water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has dropped to 15.70 m. This is reported by the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

"As of 08:00 a.m. on October 21, a slight decrease in the water level in the cooling pond has been recorded. Currently, it is 15.70 m," the message reads.

The water level in the "hot" channel of the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant, from where the reservoir of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is fed if necessary, is currently 16.76 m, in the "cold" channel - 10.75 m.

As noted by Energoatom, recently the water level in both channels has hardly dropped, and the indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka Reservoir, because the russian army destroyed it.

Power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP have not been operating since September 2022. Since then, active additional evaporation of water from the cooling pond does not occur.