The State Customs Service of Ukraine together with the Ministry of Defense discovered more than 3,000 cases where the receipt of humanitarian aid by military units was not confirmed. The official portal of the State Customs Service informs about this.

As noted in the official announcement, a joint control mechanism for the receipt of humanitarian goods by military units has been created, which allows for the prompt exchange of information regarding the confirmation of receipt of humanitarian aid by military formations.

"It is known that during the first 9 months of this year, more than 9,000 facts of the transfer of humanitarian goods to 200 military units were verified," the statement said.

It is emphasized that during this period more than 3,000 cases were discovered when the receipt of humanitarian aid by military units was not confirmed.

"In order to stop the detected violations of the customs legislation and to bring the guilty persons to administrative or criminal responsibility, the customs officers sent 387 reports about illegal acts containing the elements of the crime provided for in Articles 190, 358, 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and also compiled 320 protocols on violations of customs rules, where the objects of the offenses are humanitarian aid goods," the State Customs Service noted.