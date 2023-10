According to media reports, former prosecutor Rostyslav Ilnytskyi, who not so long ago celebrated a luxurious wedding with former State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) employee Roksolana Moskva, which caused the indignation of Ukrainians, was summoned to the army. The Espreso. Zahid portal informs about this.

The publication, citing its sources, reports that Ilnytskyi was served with a summons on October 20 at his place of residence by representatives of the Lychakivsko-Zalizhnychnyi Joint District Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (military commissariat).

"Espreso. Zahid asked the Lviv Regional military commissariat for a comment and is currently waiting for official confirmation of this information," the publication emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Rostyslav Ilnytskyi and Roksolana Moskva recently celebrated a lavish wedding in a recreation complex near Lviv. The celebration lasted two days, hundreds of guests, the star presenter Hryhorii Reshetnyk, and some stars, including Olia Poliakova, Oleksandr Ponomariov, Dzidzo were invited to it.

The mass media learned about the lavish wedding celebration, and later - all of Ukraine. The majority of Ukrainians reacted extremely negatively to the event: they were outraged by such a celebration at a time when a large-scale war with russia is ongoing.