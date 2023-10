The USA conducted an experiment with a high-explosive explosion at a nuclear test site in Nevada. The Department of Energy, which oversees the US nuclear weapons stockpile, said the tests used chemicals and radioisotopes to "test new models of predicted explosion" that could help detect nuclear explosions in other countries. The test is legal. This happened on October 18 - the day when the State Duma (parliament - ed.) of the terrorist country of russia withdrew its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). This was reported by Ukrainian News Agency.

The American tests took place in the P tunnel in Zone 12 of the Nevada Test Site. They were carried out using chemical explosives and radioisotope indicators.

"These experiments advance our efforts to develop new technologies to support the United States' nuclear nonproliferation goals," National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) spokeswoman Corey Hinderstein said.

The US has previously signed, but not ratified the CTBT. This was the formal reason for the withdrawal of russia's ratification of the treaty. The State Duma of the russian federation stressed that the document never came into effect due to the "destructive position" of the USA, which "for many years" has been declaring that it will not be able to approve it in Congress. At the same time, the MPs emphasized that russia is not withdrawing from the treaty, but only withdrawing the instrument of ratification.