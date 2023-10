Over 100 combat clashes take place at front during day - General Staff morning summary

During the past 24 hours, more than 100 combat clashes took place. The enemy cynically launched a missile attack on the school in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, the building of the educational institution was almost completely destroyed. This is stated in the text of the next operational summary, published by the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy launched 9 missile and 39 air strikes, carried out 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. The school, multi-apartment and private residential buildings, as well as other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Tonight, the russian occupiers launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine, using Kh-59 guided air missiles, Iskander-K cruise missiles and Shahed-136/131 type strike UAVs. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson Regions suffered airstrikes.

About 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions came under artillery fire.

In the zone of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group in the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 4 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of the missile forces hit the command post, the ammunition warehouse, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, the enemy's EW station.