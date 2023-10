A fourth evacuation board with 79 Ukrainian citizens flew from Tel Aviv to Bucharest (Romania).

This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel on Facebook.

It is reported that the board took off from Ben Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on October 19 at 10:30 p.m. local time.

The Embassy provided consular assistance to Ukrainians during registration and passage of passport and customs procedures.

Recall that 14,000 Ukrainians are on the consular account of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, but the actual number of Ukrainians can be much higher.

Earlier, more than a thousand people turned to the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel for help, this number is further growing. First of all, the Embassy helps those who call from Ukrainian numbers, and not from Israeli ones, several such people had hotel accommodation organized.

In Israel, 18 Ukrainians were killed as a result of Hamas terrorists’ attacks. Currently, Ukraine remains in second place after the United States in the number of casualties due to the war. The situation in the Gaza Strip is complicated, and there is information about the death of one Ukrainian woman. More than 300 people are on the evacuation list.