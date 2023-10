I hope he washed his hands. Kuleba reacts to Orban's handshake with putin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on the meeting of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with russian dictator vladimir putin in China.

European Pravda reported this with reference to France 24.

Kuleba was asked to respond to Orban's recent meeting with putin, during which the former also referred to russia's war of conquest as a "military operation."

At the meeting, Orban shook hands with putin, whose arrest for war crimes in Ukraine is being sought by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

"I hope he (Orban) at least washed and disinfected his hands after shaking hands with putin," Dmytro Kuleba replied briefly.

Recall that putin complained to Orban that in today's geopolitical conditions, russia has very limited opportunities for contacts and development of relations with European countries, but Hungary is an exception.

On September 4, Gergely Gulyas, minister in charge of the prime minister’s office of Hungary, said that the West should give the aggressor state of russia security guarantees and prohibit Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).