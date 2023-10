On one of the sections of the front, the soldiers of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine discovered and destroyed two platoon-strongholds of the muscovites. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

So, the intelligence showed that at one of the positions the invaders placed a satellite communication system Legend 2.

After the attacks carried out by Ukrainian intelligence officers on enemy targets, neither the occupation Legend nor the russian platoon-strongholds remained, the Defense Intelligence notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that trying to storm Avdiivka, the russian occupiers lost more than 60 pieces of equipment, but this figure may increase.

In addition, the commander of the MANPADS group of the Artan special unit Oleksandr "Liutyi" said that the head of the department, Kyrylo Budanov, is directly involved in some special forces operations of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that russian intelligence failed in agency work, but is at a very high level in terms of electronic and cyber intelligence.