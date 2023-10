Melitopol partisans blew up cars with looters at night - Fedorov

At night, Melitopol partisans blew up a car with russian occupiers, who regularly robbed empty apartments of the city.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, informed about this.

"Melitopol partisans blew up a hostile car. According to clarified information, a night explosion in Melitopol is a minus of a car with looters," the message says.

It is indicated that these invaders regularly tracked and robbed empty apartments of the city.

"And at this time, the occupiers were tracked by our resistance forces. During another night hunt in the area of ​ ​ Aviamistechko, just at the time of loading the loot into the car, an explosion occurred.

Almost two years of occupation, but the enemy is still restless even during the curfew at night," Fedorov said.

Recall that on the night of October 20, several explosions sounded near the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of October 19, residents of the temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Region, report explosions in the suburbs.