NABU to question Ternopil Mayor through his daughter's estate in Miami - sources

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) will question Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal in the case of possible illegal enrichment through a daughter in Miami (the United States) for USD 1.8 million.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

So far, no investigative actions have been carried out.

The Mayor of Ternopil should be summoned for questioning as part of the investigation of the case.

The case is investigated on the fact of possible illegal enrichment, that is, under article 368-5 of the Criminal Code.

The sanction of the article provides for criminal liability in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) opened proceedings after journalists discovered a USD 1.8 million mansion in Miami of the daughter of Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadil Anastasia Rodriguez.

In September 2022, a journalistic investigation by Politerno appeared that the 26-year-old daughter of Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal has a mansion in one of the most prestigious areas of Miami for USD 1,870,000. The said purchase was made days before the russian invasion of Ukraine.