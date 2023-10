ATACMS ballistic missiles transferred by the United States to Ukraine must be used exclusively within the sovereign territory of the Ukrainian state.

This was announced by Pentagon representative General Patrick S. Ryder during a video briefing on Thursday, October 19.

"I cannot go into specifics about the number of ATACMS that we have transferred. However, like all other systems and equipment that we have given to Ukraine, it has been backed up by assurances that they will be used within Ukraine to push back and protect sovereign Ukrainian territory," he pointed out.

Ryder added that the United States and Ukraine will continue to consult with partners and allies to provide the country with everything necessary to defend against russian aggression.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the airports in Berdiansk and Luhansk, which are occupied by the russian army.

Later, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that nine helicopters, airfield equipment, an air defense launcher, and an ammunition depot were destroyed in Berdiansk and Luhansk as part of an operation called Dragonfly.

The Ukrainian military struck airfields with ATACMS ballistic missiles with a cluster warhead.