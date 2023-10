The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) purposefully conduct offensive operations to deplete limited russian reserves while preserving their own reserves as much as possible.

This is reported in an ISW report.

According to ISW military experts, russian forces are largely lacking high-quality reserves, which they are trying hard to create. ISW analysts have also previously noted that the AFU engaged in the battle against superior russian forces but inflicted heavy losses on many critical areas of the front line.

Royal Institute of AFU analyst Jack Watling also noted that as long as Ukrainian forces can continue to inflict high levels of casualties on russian forces, "it becomes possible to stifle russia's ability to train sufficient new troops."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, visited the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Avdiyivka area and on the Kupiyansk Axis.

Russians are trying to take to the russian federation helicopters damaged as a result of a missile strike by the AFU on the airport of occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.