The number of helicopters of the Russian army has decreased at the airport of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region. Some of the vehicles were redeployed after the missile attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This follows from a statement by OSINT analyst Brady Africk, who published the corresponding satellite image on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"New images of the Russian-occupied Berdiansk airport show that Russian forces have moved several helicopters from the site after the recent strike by Ukraine," the OSINT analyst wrote.

He showed a satellite image of the airport taken by Planet Labs on October 19, showing several helicopters missing from the airstrip.

And this is what the Berdiansk airport looks like on a satellite image from September 29, 2023.

It will be recalled that earlier, OSINT analysts reported that more than 20 Russian helicopters of various types were stationed at the Berdiansk airport a few weeks before the Ukrainian missile strike.

Among them were Ka-52 and Mi-24 attack helicopters, as well as Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopters.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the AFU struck the airports in Berdiansk and Luhansk, which are occupied by the Russian army.

Later, the Special Operations Forces (SSF) of the AFU reported that nine helicopters, airfield equipment, an air defense launcher, and an ammunition depot were destroyed in Berdiansk and Luhansk as part of an operation called Dragonfly.

The Ukrainian military struck airfields with ATACMS ballistic missiles with a cluster warhead.