Nearly 580 pieces (sets) of cultural relics have been unearthed from two ancient shipwrecks discovered in the South China Sea, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The relics, which include porcelain, pottery, and timber, provide concrete evidence that the Chinese ancestors explored, utilized, and traded in the South China Sea, said the administration.

The two shipwrecks from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) were found about 1,500 meters below sea level, it said, adding that they are an important witness of trade and cultural exchanges along the ancient Maritime Silk Road.