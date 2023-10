Oleh Sentsov, the Ukrainian film director, who now serves in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was again injured at the front.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"A wound again, but again not heavy - caught a shrapnel in the side," he wrote, without giving any other details.

In July of this year, Sentsov already suffered concussion.

