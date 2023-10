Securities Commission includes 16 more cases in list of unreliable investment projects

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (Securities Commission) has included 16 more cases in the list of unreliable investment projects.

This is stated in the message of the Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The regulator draws the attention of potential investors to significant risks associated with investing through persons whose activities in Ukraine are not regulated in any way.

The list is supplemented by the following dubious projects:

TRADE.COM | CFD – https://cfd.trade.com/en

FXSTANDART – https://fxstandart.com/ru/main/

Cauvocapital – https://cauvocapital.com/ https://ru.cauvocapital.net/

ACCENT FOREX – https://accentforex.com/ru/

IB Platform – https://ibplatform.info/

Trade Union Trust – https://tradeuniontrust.com/ru

JFD Trade – https://jfd-trade.com/

TFX Pro – https://tfx-pro.com/

Capital ex Pro – https://www.capitalexpro.co/

KONA – https://kona.team/

Tradefora – https://tradefora.com/ru/

BTQ – https://btqink.com/

UBK Markets – https://ubkmarketsethlink.on.fleek.co/ https://ubkmarkets.info/ru

xDirect – https://xdirect.ua/

SM-kdly – https://smkdly.com/ru

TopTrades – https://top-trades.net/

The full list of projects is given on the official website of the Commission in the Investors’ Rights Protection section.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of January 2022, the Commission recorded 123 dubious financial projects.

After that, the Commission repeatedly updated this list.