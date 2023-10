Recent archaeological discoveries at ancient Neolithic sites in the southeastern Anatolia Region of Türkiye suggested that people who lived more than 10,000 years ago might have been more advanced and peaceful than we previously believed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The discoveries center on two key sites, Karahan Tepe and Gobekli Tepe, with about 20 settlements in Sanliurfa Province, dating from 9,600 to at least 8,000 BC. These sites are situated north of Mesopotamia, the birthplace of one of the world's oldest human civilizations.

One significant discovery occurred in September when archaeologists unearthed a large sculpture of a man seated on a stone bench at Karahan Tepe, dating back to around 8,500 BC, making it potentially one of the oldest known three-dimensional human figures.

A view of the Gobekli Tepe archeological site in Sanliurfa Province, Türkiye. Photo by Xinhua/Li Zhenbei.

At Gobekli Tepe, a site featuring circular structures and stone pillars, researchers discovered a life-sized painted sculpture of a boar, estimated to be even older than the man statue, dating from around 8,700-8,500 BC, possibly the oldest of its kind.

Necmi Karul, an archaeologist at Istanbul University, said these discoveries imply a higher level of sophistication in Neolithic people, both in terms of monumental architecture and large-scale art. The findings also indicate that humans living over 8,000 years ago might have possessed advanced culture and religious beliefs.

Furthermore, the discoveries suggest that early settlers in the region may have lived harmoniously with their environment, displaying no evidence of warfare in their communities. The presence of fertile land and abundant resources likely contributed to the development of their skills and the creation of these remarkable sculptures.

"Even though archaeologists have been studying these sites for many years, there are still many things people don't know", – Karul said, adding that "the new discoveries shed a previous light upon that mystery".