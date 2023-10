The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to defend in the east and south of Ukraine and also advance on the Melitopol and Bakhmut Axes.

Over the past 24 hours, about 80 combat clashes took place at the front; the General Staff reported this in its morning briefing on October 19.

In the zone of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, carries out active sabotage, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region, as well as more than ten attacks near Nadiya in the Luhansk Region.

On the Lyman Axis, the Defense Forces repelled five russian attacks in the area of Makiyivka in the Luhansk Region.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and consolidate at the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka with the support of aviation. Here, the Ukrainian army repelled three attacks. Also, the offensive actions of the enemy in the Districts of Novokalynove and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful.

On the Marinka Axis, the AFU repelled 17 attacks by russians in the Mariyinka District and four more in the Novomykhailivka District of the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Novomayorske District of the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the AFU is holding back the enemy in the areas of Novodarivka and east of Malaya Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Special Forces in the Kherson Axis, the AFU continue to conduct counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

"The defense forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis. They are having partial success in the southwestern part of the Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region, they are causing losses in manpower and equipment to the occupying forces, and are exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," the General Staff emphasized.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation made 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the russians, and three - on anti-aircraft missile complexes. A russian Su-25 aircraft and five reconnaissance UAVs of operational-tactical level were destroyed.

Units of the missile forces hit two control points, the Tor anti-aircraft missile complex, the Zoopark-1M radar station, and 11 enemy artillery pieces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, AFU marines have reportedly landed on the left bank of the Kherson Region and took enemy positions.