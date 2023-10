The court begins to consider the case regarding protecting the business reputation of Artek Medical Group

Darnytskyi District Court has initiated the review of the case brought by "Artek Medical Group" against a journalist from the "Censor.NET" publication who prepared an article with false information about the company and its activities.

In the mentioned article, the author made a series of unsubstantiated accusations against "Artek Medical Group," which is the sole supplier of tomographic and radiological equipment in Ukraine that collaborates directly with a world-class manufacturer. Additionally, the journalist distorted certain facts and attempted to create a negative image of the company using literary instruments.

The "Artek Medical Group" team deems it unacceptable to publish such materials based on unverified sources that undermine the company's reputation, jeopardizing the possibilities of the Ukrainian healthcare system to purchase quality equipment from a leading global manufacturer. Consequently, the company filed a lawsuit against the author of the article.

Lawyer Liliya Osovitna from the ENTITLE law firm represents the article's author. During the initial hearing on September 20, she requested a trial postponement to prepare a response to the lawsuit.

"Artek Medical Group," in turn, is ready to provide the court with all necessary materials and will strictly adhere to procedural legislation to expedite the restoration of justice.

The next hearing will take place on October 19.

"Artek Medical Group" is one of the leaders in supplying heavy diagnostic equipment and the only company in Ukraine working directly with the manufacturer. The company specializes in various medical equipment, including computer tomography, magnetic resonance tomographs, angiographs, X-ray machines, ultrasound systems, and more. "Artek Medical Group" beneficiaries are Natalia Kurashko and Ruslan Stretovych.