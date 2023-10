On October 17-18, units of two marine infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) most likely crossed the Dnieper River and landed on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) with reference to geolocated footage.

Experts note that Ukrainian fighters have probably advanced north of Pishchanivka (14 km east of the city of Kherson and 3 km from the Dnieper River) and to Poima (11 km east of the city of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnieper River).

According to the russian media, two assault groups of the AFU landed on the eastern bank of the Dnieper and broke through the defense of the occupying forces, temporarily occupying the entire Poima and positions on the northern outskirts of Pishchanivka. As of October 18, the invaders controlled only the southern part of Pishchanivka.

There is growing concern among the russian military that this operation may be part of a larger plan. In their opinion, Ukraine wants to "expand the bridgehead" for a larger offensive.

"Notably, prominent and generally reliable russian sources discuss Ukraine's actions on the east bank as larger than previously documented tactical raids by Ukrainian forces across the river," ISW summarizes.