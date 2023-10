Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that the Israeli authorities did not deny President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a visit but only asked to wait a little.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said this in an interview for the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

According to him, Zelenskyy's visit was discussed almost immediately after the Hamas attacks on Israel, and at that time, the Israeli side was not ready for such a trip.

"We don't feel left out. We discussed a visit with Israel immediately after the attack, and they said we would have to wait. At that time, no foreign leader was expected in Tel Aviv," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs added that "now the situation has changed."

However, he did not specify when Zelenskyy's visit to Israel might take place.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Israel did not take place, although it was talked about after the Hamas attack. In Israel, the Ukrainian delegation was refused, explaining that it was not at the right time.

On October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had entered a long war.

The US has prepared a package of military aid to Israel, whose government has asked Washington for help.

US President Joe Biden visited Israel yesterday.