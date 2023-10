The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine put German-made Leopard tanks of three modifications into service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are talking about 2A6, 2A5 and 1A5.

The corresponding orders were signed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

Leopard 2A6, Leopard 2A5 and Leopard 1A5 tanks were received by Ukraine from Western partners as part of military and defense aid.

The Ministry of Defense noted that Leopards have effectively proven themselves in combat.

"By putting these tanks into service, the Ministry declares its long-term intention to have modern and high-tech weapons," the statement of the Ministry of Defense reads.

The Ministry of Defense also drew attention to the fact that Leopard tanks of modifications 2A6, 2A5 and 1A5 are intended for breaking through fortified enemy positions, destroying enemy firing points, equipment and manpower, and quickly organizing defensive lines.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of October, Poland handed over the first repaired Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.