AFU tell how many ships russia keeps in Black Sea

As of the morning of October 18, the aggressor country of russia keeps six of its ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, there are no missile carriers among them. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Navy, one russian vessel is on combat duty in the Sea of Azov.

"In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, a total salvo of up to 8 missiles," the department specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian invaders brought their ships to their bases. There was a powerful storm in the Black Sea, which reached 4-5 points, but has now halved. According to Humeniuk, there is no direct threat from the sea, but the enemy can use the missile carriers that are in the bays.

In early October, OSINT analysts reported with reference to satellite images that the russians had moved more than 10 warships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.

The Navy also said whether the withdrawal of russian ships deep into russia would prevent the destruction of the enemy's fleet. Ships of the russian fleet will be targets for Ukraine until they are hit.