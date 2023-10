Over 20 helicopters could be deployed at Berdiansk Airport, satellite images published before AFU’s attack

Over 20 helicopters of the russian army could be at the airport of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck with ATACMS missiles.

This is evidenced by a satellite image of the airport, which was published by OSINT analyst Brady Africk on his account on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

An OSINT analyst showed a satellite image of the airport taken by Planet Labs on September 29 of this year.

On it you can see that the russians have placed more than 20 helicopters of various types on the territory of the airport.

The OSINT analyst added that russian forces continue to build new shelters for military equipment and equipment.

As earlier reported, the occupiers began to use the Berdiansk Airport as a base for placing helicopters at the beginning of June this year, when the AFU launched a counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Even then, satellite images of the occupiers' helicopters stationed at the airport were published online.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, October 17, the AFU launched missile attacks on airports in temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.

During the attack, the Ukrainian military used American ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles for the first time.

We also reported that russian military bloggers called "one of the most serious" attacks by the AFU on airports in Luhansk and Berdiansk.