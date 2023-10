Ukraine has received all the American-made Abrams tanks that the United States promised at the beginning of 2023. In total, the United States transferred 31 tanks to Ukraine.

This was reported by Voice of America on Tuesday, October 17, with reference to the military command of the US Army.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, some time may pass before the tanks are sent. The Defense Forces are currently assessing the availability of the necessary support elements and determining when and where to deploy tanks at the front to best effect.

"We fulfilled the agreement. From this moment on, Ukraine must determine when and where it will attract this potential. The Abrams tank is an excellent armored vehicle, but it is not a silver bullet. In the end, the most important thing is the determination of Ukraine," said Colonel Martin L. O'Donnell, a Public Affairs Director for US Army Europe and Africa.

He noted that all Ukrainians who trained on tanks with American forces in Germany have already returned to Ukraine. Ammunition and spare parts for tanks arrived with them.

As Ukrainian News reported, earlier Western media reported that in September, as part of the delivery of the first batch, Ukraine should receive about 10 Abrams tanks.

And the day before, there was information that the US Ministry of Defense and the White House are thinking about transferring 30 additional tanks to Ukraine.

As earlier reported, the Ukrainian military will receive Abrams tanks of an older modification than was initially promised in Washington.