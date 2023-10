On October 17, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh commented on the difference in the conditions for the use of US weapons, which are set for Ukraine and Israel, according to Voice of America.

"The Ukrainians use cluster munitions on the battlefield responsibly; they track the locations of the projectiles," Singh emphasized.

When asked by a journalist why the US does not set conditions for Israel regarding the use of cluster munitions but sets them in the case of Ukraine, the deputy press secretary noted that Ukraine and Israel are waging two very different wars.

"They [the Ukrainians] are doing this [tracking the use of projectiles] for their own security. When they are liberating, taking back their territory, it is necessary to avoid civilian casualties from cluster munitions that failed," Singh added.

Singh also noted that Israel is one of the oldest partners and allies of the US in the region.

"We work very closely with them when it comes to providing them with the security assistance they need. We have to remember that this attack is their 9/11," the Pentagon's deputy spokesperson added.

According to Singh, during the talks with Israel, the emphasis is on respecting the laws of war and ensuring safe passage for civilians.

Sabrina Singh did not comment on the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

"I am not going to review the future security packages that we are putting together for the Ukrainians. We regularly consult with the Ukrainians about what they need. But I will not discuss what may be included in the future packages," Singh emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 22, NBC News reported with reference to its own sources in Congress that the United States will provide Ukraine with a small batch of ATACMS missiles.

On the morning of October 17, it became known that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nine helicopters, air defense systems, and special equipment during Operation DRAGONFLY at airfields in temporarily occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk.

The Russian military published photos of unexploded submunitions at the Berdiansk airfield and claimed they were parts of ATACMS missiles.

In addition, immediately after today's attack on the airfields in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a mysterious video message in which he thanked "some of our partners."